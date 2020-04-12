Home

1936 - 2020
Shirley T. Lee Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Shirley Ann Taylor Lee, 83, went to be home with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Woodbridge Senior Living.
Shirley was born August 22, 1936 in Spartanburg County to the late James and Danney Taylor. She was the widow of Charles Allen Lee. Shirley retired from Magnolia Manor as a CNA and was a member of Golightly United Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish her loving memory are her sons, David Allen Lee (Erline) and Barry Scott Lee (Kim); two grandsons, Travis and Garrett; one sister, Angie Harvey; step sister, Alice Norris; and best friend, Erra Porter.
Private services were conducted by Reverend Gregory Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Halcyon Hospice, 300 E. Henry Street, Suite A, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the .
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
