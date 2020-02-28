Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Pisgah Gardens
Brevard, NC
Shirley (Keck) Tinsley

Shirley (Keck) Tinsley Obituary
INMAN, SC- Mrs. Shirley Keck Tinsley, 84, of Inman, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was the wife of Charles E. Tinsley and the daughter of the late Charles and Virginia Keck. She was a dietitian assistant and was a native of Fogelsville, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by, two daughters, Nancy Ann Casselman of California, Linda Jane Quick of Ohio, two step-sons Thomas Doney and Robert Doney both of Pennsylvania, a sister Geraldine Batman of Pennsylvania and a Brother, sterling Keck of Pennsylvania and by e grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs with the Rev. Monte Guffey officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Pisgah Gardens in Brevard, N.C.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
The family will be at the residence.
E-Condolences may be made on-line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
