Shirley Wilkins Obituary
Shirley Wilkins, 78, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Union, SC, she was the daughter of the late Arzolia Smith and Odell Smith, and the wife of the late Willie James Wilkins.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her three sons, Albert Wilkins, Michael Wilkins both of Spartanburg, SC, and Freddrick Wilkins of the home; three sisters, Mary Brannon of Mary Esther, FL, Diane Ballenger of Lyman, SC, Joyce Hoey and Jacqueline Byrd both of Spartanburg, SC; two brothers, W.V. Smith of Tampa, FL, and William Smith of Spartanburg, SC, many grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home, 7124 Geddes St., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 25, 2019
