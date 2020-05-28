|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Shirley Jean Quinn Wilson Williams, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Apalache, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Donald and Nellie Watson Quinn and the wife of Ted Williams. She retired from BB&T in Taylors.
Survivors include four sons, Dennis Wells, David Wells, Daniel Wells and wife, Janice and Donald Wells and wife, Carol; five sisters, Dorothy King, Betty Sanders, Glenda Gilbert, Patricia Scott and Mary Humphries; six grandchildren, Logan Labonte, Chris Wells, JR Stevens, Chase Meyer, LaTasha DeLoche and Donald Wells; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by three brothers, Junior, CG and Billy Ray Quinn; and two sisters, Geraldine Wright and Eileen Knighton.
Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Sonny Bright. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Taylors First Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020