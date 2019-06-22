|
CHESNEE, SC- Shirley Jolley Wilson, 81, loving wife of Richard Wilson went home to be with the Lord, Thursday June 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born September 7, 1937 in Chesnee, she was a daughter of the late Manson Jolley and Bessie Scruggs Jolley. She was formerly employed with Community Cash and later retired from Chesnee Senior Center. She was a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her daughter, Amy Hill and husband Brian of Chesnee; brother, Olin "Pony" Jolley of Gaffney and her grandson Colby Hill of Chesnee.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Doris Jolley Whittaker.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Chesnee First Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Dr. Gary J. Grogan and Rev. Shane Ezell officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Chesnee First Baptist Church, Elevator Fund, 211 S. Kentucky Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family is at the home.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 22, 2019