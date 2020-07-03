LYMAN- Sidney ""Jack"" Wayne, 87, widower of Dorothy Ellen Wayne, of Lyman, SC passed away on June 30, 2020. Born in Moundsville, WV he was the son of the late James Wayne and Ruth Henthorne Wayne.

While in West Virginia, Mr. Wayne was a glass worker for Fostoria Glass Company for 35 plus years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, caring for his yard, feeding the birds and before her passing, spending time with his wife, Dorothy, of 65 years.

Jack is survived by his two children, Kathryn Jarjabka (Mike) and son, Jeff Wayne; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; one brother, David Wayne; and one sister, Mary ""Blue Eyes"" Virden.

He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Wayne; one brother, Carl Wayne and two sisters, Norma Jean Goodrich and Eileen Pettit.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.





