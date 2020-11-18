1/1
Simeon B. Stoilkov
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simeon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INMAN- Simeon B. Stoilkov, 81, of Inman and husband of Jerri Hawkins Stoilkov passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home.
Born in Sofia, Bulgaria he was a son of the late Borislav Stoilkov and Dana Stoilkova. Mr. Stoilkov graduated high school and then was called on to serve in the Bulgaria military. After serving his country, Simeon worked with his brother as a plumber for many years in Bulgaria. Simeon moved to the United States in 1973 and became a citizen in 1978. He worked as a machinist before his illness required him to retire.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: nieces, Katie Owens and Dessi Armstrong; a nephew, Simeon Stoilkov; and great nephews, Andrew Armstrong and Oliver Armstrong.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Georgi Stoilkov.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens conducted by Rev. J.D. Shiflet.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg County Humane Society.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc.
606 W. Main St.
Laurens, SC 29360
(864) 984-4535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. Kennedy Bros. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved