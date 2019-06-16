|
|
Apostle Simeon James Frazier, Sr., 59, of 137 Tiara Ridge Ln, Duncan, SC passed June 6, 2019. A native of Boston, MA, he was the husband of Evangelist Joyce Elaine Glenn Frazier and the son of the late John Lee Frazier and Priscilla James Frazier. He was President of Apostolic Training Academy. He was a graduate of West Roxbury High School and a received a B. A. Degree in Counseling from Canterbury University.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Johnnie Mae Weathers.
Survivors in addition to his wife include three sons, Simeon J. Frazier, Jr., Nathaniel (Brittany) Frazier and Chad Frazier; stepson, Antwan Glenn; stepdaughter, Breana Glenn; eight grandchildren; six brothers, Jerome Frazier, Joe Frazier, Jason Frazier, Aaron Frazier, and Steven Frazier; and one sister, Patricia McIntyre.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 130 Conway Black Rd, Spartanburg, SC and at other times at the home of his sister-in-law, Pastor Jeanette Glenn, 424 Farnsworth Rd, Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Crossroads Church with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 16, 2019