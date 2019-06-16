Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crossroads Church
130 Conway Black Rd
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Crossroads Church
130 Conway Black Rd
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Simeon Frazier,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simeon Frazier, Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Simeon Frazier, Sr. Obituary
Apostle Simeon James Frazier, Sr., 59, of 137 Tiara Ridge Ln, Duncan, SC passed June 6, 2019. A native of Boston, MA, he was the husband of Evangelist Joyce Elaine Glenn Frazier and the son of the late John Lee Frazier and Priscilla James Frazier. He was President of Apostolic Training Academy. He was a graduate of West Roxbury High School and a received a B. A. Degree in Counseling from Canterbury University.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Johnnie Mae Weathers.
Survivors in addition to his wife include three sons, Simeon J. Frazier, Jr., Nathaniel (Brittany) Frazier and Chad Frazier; stepson, Antwan Glenn; stepdaughter, Breana Glenn; eight grandchildren; six brothers, Jerome Frazier, Joe Frazier, Jason Frazier, Aaron Frazier, and Steven Frazier; and one sister, Patricia McIntyre.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 130 Conway Black Rd, Spartanburg, SC and at other times at the home of his sister-in-law, Pastor Jeanette Glenn, 424 Farnsworth Rd, Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Crossroads Church with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now