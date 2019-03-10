|
|
SPARTANBURG- Mr. Smith Boyd Goodwin, 92, formerly of 109 Anderson Drive, Spartanburg died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Windsor House in Greenville, S.C. He was the widower of Hazel Smith Goodwin and the son of the late Charles and Florence Goodwin He was a former employee of Hammond Brown Jennings. Mr. Goodwin was a proud WWII Army Veteran and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Wanda) Goodwin of Taylors, S.C.; Dennis (Donna) Goodwin of Woodruff, S.C. and by two grandchildren, April Scott and Danielle Sloan; and three great-grandchildren, Keagen, Braylon and Kailee Scott. He was predeceased by three brothers Albert Goodwin, Wesley Goodwin, Clarence Goodwin and four sisters, Alice Murphy, Lenora Goodwin, Helen Ruth Stephens and Pearl Elston.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Harris officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 Monday, March 11, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church.
The family will be at their respectful homes.
Memorials may be made to the Patriot Hospice, C/O: Richard Campbell, 4605 Belton Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621 or to Windsor House Assisted Living, 1931 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019