J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pacolet Mills Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:15 AM
Pacolet Mills Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Solomon O’Steen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Solomon "Pete" O’Steen

Solomon "Pete" O’Steen Obituary
PACOLET– Solomon "Pete" O'Steen, 91, husband of the late Nina Belle Hudgins O'Steen, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
He was born on October 27, 1927 to the late Edward and Era Wilkins O'Steen. Pete honorably served his country in the US Navy. He was a member of Pacolet Mills Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge 228, Trough Shoals, and Hejaz Shrine. He retired from Timken after 25 years of service.
Pete is survived by a son, Mark O'Steen (Robin) of Chesnee; and a daughter in-law, Beth O'Steen of Pauline.
He was blessed with three grandchildren, Meredith Forehand (Tyler) of Nashville, TN, Jennifer Langford (Parker) of Pacolet, and Dianna Phillips (Jason) of Pauline; two great granddaughter, Lilly Phillips and Willa Rae Phillips; and one great grandson, Benjamin Forehand.
Pete was predeceased by a son, Dennis O'Steen.
The family will receive friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Friday, October 11th at Pacolet Mills Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:15AM officiated by Reverend Norman Band.
Interment with military honors will be held in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pacolet Mills Baptist Church, PO Box 660, Pacolet Mills, SC 29373.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
