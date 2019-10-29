Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Sophie Alexis Birch Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sophie Alexis Birch, 7, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home. Born June 22, 2012 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Kimberly Dawn Ogle Abernathy (fiancé and daddy by choice, Roger Dale James Jr.)
Survivors include her sisters, Lindsey Abernathy Fowler, Lani Abernathy, Brandy Abernathy, Grace Kirby and Angel Tucker, all of Spartanburg; maternal grandparents, William and Ann Ogle of Spartanburg; her aunts, Julie Ogle of Spartanburg and Danielle Smith White of Whitestone; her uncle, Eddie Ogle of Cowpens, SC; her cousins, Haley Ogle, Clair Sam, and Harley Ogle, all of Spartanburg; and nieces, Kylie and Kyra Huff of Spartanburg. She was predeceased by her maternal great-grandmother, Bela Murrow.
Visitation will be at 4:00–5:30 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a memorial service following at 6:00 PM, conducted by Pastor Paul Allison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the NKH Crusaders, University of Colorado Foundation, ATTN: Allison Haley, 1300 East 17th Place, Mail Stop A065, Aurora, CO 80045 or online at www.nkhcrusaders.com/donate.
The family will be at the home of William and Ann Ogle.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
