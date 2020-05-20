|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Sophie Kramer Yeoman, 85, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home. Born February 9, 1935, in Ragensburg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Marie Kramer. She retired from Burndy Corporation and was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Sophie was from Germany and she met her husband of 48 years, Paul Yeoman, who was from England, while working together in Connecticut. They both became American citizens in 1986. In addition to her husband, survivors include her son, Eugene Huggins (Jody) of Connecticut; stepchildren, Jane Thompson (Steve) of Delaware, Steve Yeoman (Amy) of Ohio, Lee Yeoman (Kim) of Chicago, IL, Tina Martin (David) of Connecticut; step-grandchildren, Joshua, Travis, Savannah, Derich, and Tiffani; and step-great-grandchildren, Addyson and Caroline.
No services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
