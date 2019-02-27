Home

Sophronia Fran (Davidson) Gosnell

Sophronia Fran (Davidson) Gosnell Obituary
RUTHERFORDTON- Sophronia "Fran" Davidson Gosnell, 76, of Rutherfordton passed away on February 25, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the Dillard and Julie McCombs Davidson and wife of Wayne Gosnell.She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband Wayne Gosnell; a daughter Pam Greene (Frankie); two sons Tim Gosnell (Alisa) and Bryan Gosnell (Angela); six grandchildren Cory Greene, Maranda Gosnell, Lacey Gosnell, Makayla Gosnell, Lily Gosnell and Hope Mace; one great grandchild Carter Greene.
She was predeceased by a sister Shelva Jean Allison.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Thursday February 28, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Brian Wilson, Rev Todd Fletcher, Rev. Eric Reddy and Rev. Bobby Capps. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church 123 Beulah Church Rd, Tryon, NC 28782.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
