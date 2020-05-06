|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Stella May Howard, 85, of Boiling Springs, SC and born in Knoxville, TN, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at 9:15 PM, at the Upstate Community Hospice House, Landrum, SC.
For over 40 years Stella assisted her husband in the Lord's ministry until his death in April of 2000. She was an accomplished professional artist, who taught painting, participated in numerous art exhibitions, and operated a successful art business in the Spartanburg area until her retirement. She was a founding member of Artist United, Spartanburg County. Stella was an active member of Northbrook Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Rev. John Myers Howard; son, John Myers Howard II; her parents, Winfred and Birdie Huskey; her two brothers, Ernest and Gene Huskey; and her two sisters, Naomi Miller and Jeanette McGinnis. Surviving are her loving son, Robert "Frank" Howard; daughter-in-law, Sherry L. Howard; grandson, Jeff Howard; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701, by The Rev. Benny Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northbrook Baptist Church, 1881 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2020