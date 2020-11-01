1/1
Stella Wade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 1, 1930 – October 26, 2020
Stella Wade, 90 years loved, was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, the late Billy Wade NASCAR legend killed at Daytona in 1965, her parents William A. and Bertha Mae Barton and brother, William Earl Barton. Left to cherish her memories are daughters: Vickie Du Plant (Rick), Sheryl Bass (Randy), Melinda Wade and Rhonda Richards.
Please visit link for service: www.brooksidefuneralhomelauder.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved