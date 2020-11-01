August 1, 1930 – October 26, 2020
Stella Wade, 90 years loved, was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, the late Billy Wade NASCAR legend killed at Daytona in 1965, her parents William A. and Bertha Mae Barton and brother, William Earl Barton. Left to cherish her memories are daughters: Vickie Du Plant (Rick), Sheryl Bass (Randy), Melinda Wade and Rhonda Richards.
Please visit link for service: www.brooksidefuneralhomelauder.com