Stephanie Denise "Deedee" McCulley

Stephanie Denise "Deedee" McCulley Obituary
Stephanie Denise (Deedee) McCulley, 43, died in a health facility in Six Mile, SC, on August 17, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Moultrie, GA, to Christina René Branham and Roy Lee McCulley, Jr. She attended Shiloh High School in Snellville, GA. She later lived in Atlanta, GA, Spartanburg, SC, Reynolds, GA, and most recently in Albany, GA. She was not married at the time of death and had no children.
Deedee was survived by her father Roy McCulley (Lisa) of Spartanburg, SC, stepsister Rachel Ashton (John Watson) of Spartanburg, SC, her maternal grandfather Earl T. Branham of Lugoff, SC, aunts Gail Morefield (Mike) of Suffolk, VA, Kim Walston (Melburn) of Rocky Face, GA, Rhonda Provine (Rick) of Spartanburg, SC, June Williams of Woodruff, SC, Kelly Branham of Washington, DC, Leeann Dowd (Jerry) of Charlotte, NC, and uncles Art McCulley (Cynthia) of Castroville, TX, Joe Branham of Florence, SC, Jarrett Branham (Tara) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother René Branham of Reynolds, GA, her maternal grandmother Barbara Glick (Joe) of Waynesboro, VA, and her paternal grandparents Dovie and Roy McCulley, Sr. of Spartanburg, SC.
Before her illness, Deedee was known for her fun-loving nature, her passion for horses and her love of the beach.
A Service of Remembrance will take place this fall. Memorial donations may be made to The Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
