BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Stephanie Lynn Carroll Hawkins, 58, of Inman passed away on Friday, November27, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Greenville, SC a retired radiologist and daughter of the late George and Thelma Sutton.
She is survived by her life partner David Gryp, one daughter Melanie Hawkins (Torrie Oliver), one step-daughter Anne Gallagher, one step-son TJ Owens, grandbabies Danielle Hawkins and Kiefer Hudson and a cousin Danny Cromer.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs conducted by the Pastor Sean Miller.
The family will be at the residence.
Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
After the service the family will receive friends at 841 Wilkie Bridge Road, Inman, SC 29349.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Boiling Springs, SC