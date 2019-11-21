|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Stephen Coit Long, 55, of Detroit, MI and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born April 3, 1964, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Coit Carroll Long Jr. and Betty Ann Shepard Long.
A 1982 graduate of Dorman High School and U. S. Navy veteran serving on submarines, Mr. Long was a member of United Baptist Church (formerly Hayne Baptist Church).
Survivors include his sisters, Elizabeth L. Charles (Leslie) and Cynthia L. Mason (Dennis), all of Inman, SC; niece and great-niece, Courtney Mason and Bonnie Mason of Knoxville, TN.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Robert Emory. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648-0039; or Volunteers of America, 253 East Milwaukee Street, Detroit, MI 48202.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019