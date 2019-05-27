Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Stephen Fowler Obituary
Stephen Douglas "Mr. Bigg" Fowler, 58, of 214 N Lanford Rd, Spartanburg, SC passed May 23, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the husband of Phyllis R. Wilkins Fowler and son of the late Jimmy Fowler and Lessine Moss Fowler. He was a 1981 graduate of Boiling Springs High School and was a self-employed entrepreneur. He was the owner and operator of Fowler & Fowler Parking.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Fowler; one daughter, Courtney Fowler; two brothers, Frankie (Billie Ann) Fowler and Bernard (Barbara) Fowler; four sisters, Diane (Ronald) McKinney, Francina Fowler, Beverly Carree, and Jacqueline Fowler; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the home. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church with burial at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2019
