Stephen Frank Mathis
SPARTANBURG, SC- Stephen Frank Mathis, 66, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 28, 1953, in Spartanburg, he was the son of Frank E. Mathis and Anne Carroll Mathis of Spartanburg, SC.
Stephen loved golfing, fishing, woodworking, arts and crafts. He also enjoyed playing music and karaoke. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Stephanie M. Wilds (Burton) of Inman, SC; granddaughter, Lela Morris of Inman, SC; sister, Laura M. Woodrum (Michael) of Spartanburg, SC; and his cat, Forrester.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and personal protective equipment guidelines will be observed at a graveside service to be conducted at 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Thomas M. Rickenbaker.
Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation-Upstate South Carolina Chapter, 37 Villa Road Suite 109, Greenville, SC 29615; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
