GAFFNEY, SC- Stephen Joel Banks, 70, of Gaffney and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his home. Born February 22, 1948, in Pacolet Mills, SC, he was the son of the late Richard Jennings Banks and Mary Pace Banks and husband of the late Edith Elizabeth McMurray Banks.
A U. S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Banks enjoyed fishing with his brothers and watching NASCAR, as well as football, especially the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Survivors include his daughters, Paula Marie Banks and Buffy Renea Banks, both of Gaffney, SC; grandchildren, Devon Ray McAbee (Haley) and Harley Madyson McAbee; great-grandson, Devon "D. J." McAbee; and brothers, Craig Banks (Vicki) of Pacolet Mills, SC and Richard Banks of Camden, SC.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Monday, February 25, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372 with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Robert Ivey. Burial, with military honors, will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
