Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Joel "“Egger”" Banks


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Joel "“Egger”" Banks Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC- Stephen Joel Banks, 70, of Gaffney and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his home. Born February 22, 1948, in Pacolet Mills, SC, he was the son of the late Richard Jennings Banks and Mary Pace Banks and husband of the late Edith Elizabeth McMurray Banks.
A U. S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Banks enjoyed fishing with his brothers and watching NASCAR, as well as football, especially the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Survivors include his daughters, Paula Marie Banks and Buffy Renea Banks, both of Gaffney, SC; grandchildren, Devon Ray McAbee (Haley) and Harley Madyson McAbee; great-grandson, Devon "D. J." McAbee; and brothers, Craig Banks (Vicki) of Pacolet Mills, SC and Richard Banks of Camden, SC.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Monday, February 25, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372 with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Robert Ivey. Burial, with military honors, will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to
Donate, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Download Now