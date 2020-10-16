Stephen Loyd

INMAN SC- Stephen Brent Loyd, 62, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late William Maxie Loyd and Paralee Foster Rumburger and the husband of Julie Nanette Owens Loyd.
Survivors also includea son, Shane Goode; three daughters, Candy Turner, Angie Loyd and Jackie Loyd; a brother, John Loyd; and two sisters, Lisa Lukawaski and Darlynn Treadway. He was predeceased by a sister, Dondi Rogers.
