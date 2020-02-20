Home

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Cedar Shoals Baptist Church
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Cedar Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery

Steve A. Dyer

Steve A. Dyer Obituary
ENOREE- Steve Allen Dyer, 68, of 2080 Hwy. 92, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late James Edward Dyer Sr. and Hazel Simmons Dyer. He was a member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee with Inman Mills.
Surviving are one daughter, Sherry Dyer Simmons of Exeter, Rhode Island; twin sons, Tracy Allen Dyer of Hendersonville, North Carolina and Stacy Allen Dyer of Simpsonville; one sister, Iris Waldrop of Enoree; two brothers, Jimmy Dyer of Greer and Michael Dyer of Enoree; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Carrol Caldwell and Rev. Brad Starnes.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
