SPARTANBURG, SC-Steve Alonzo Walker, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home. Born May 5, 1952, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Ralph Alonzo Walker and Margie Maude Bannister Walker and son-in-law of the late Dean W. Davis Sr. and JoAnn Blackwelder Davis.
A 1970 graduate of Spartanburg High School, U. S. Army Veteran, and longtime employee of Floyd Cemeteries and The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Steve was a gifted craftsman. He was a former employee of TMR Mechanical for many years and a primarily self-taught, excellent repairman.
Steve was a loving husband and father, a doting grandfather and a true friend to all. He was also a talented musician playing steel guitar and other instruments for Bill Robinson and the Cavaliers, David Ball, Cissy Lynn, and Blaine Larson. He performed at the Grand Ole Opry, in Switzerland, Paris France, and Canada as well as many times locally at the Walnut Grove Opry House and Bill's Pickin' Parlor.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Brenda Davis Walker; children, Shannon Renee Walker Smith and Christopher Steve Walker (Tricia), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Stephanie Hutchins (Tyler) of Chesnee, SC, Victoria Walker, Jeanna Smith, and Tyler Walker, all of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandchildren, Alli Kate and Jaxson; sister, Joann Wright (Gerald) of Greer, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, November 25, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Richard Peters. Burial, with military honors, will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family is at the home.
