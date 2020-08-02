1/
Steve Bailey
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
CLINTON, SC- Steve Bailey, 65, of Clinton, SC, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 24, 1954 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Carl Jackson and Sarah Jeanette Perry Bailey of Spartanburg, SC.
As a child, Steve attended Mt. Olive Church. Steve was a special child of God, to whom the Lord has been merciful and brought him into his presence with all of his children.
The family extends a very special Thanks to all employees at The Whitten Center for their love and care of Steve for 59 years.
Along with his parents, he is survived by an aunt, Elizabeth Williams, cousins, Theresa Swofford and son, Dustin Swofford, along with several other cousins.
A funeral service with the committal inside, will be at 11:00 AM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Dennis Spencer and The Rev. David Watkins. Visitation will follow at the chapel. Burial will be private in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the The Whitten Center, 28373 US-76, Clinton, SC 29325 or online at https://www.whittencenterfriends.org/take-action
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Memories & Condolences
