PACOLET, SC- Donald Stephen Barker. 57, of Pacolet, SC, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home. Born December 30, 1962 in Spartanburg County, he was the son of Sara Jean Alman Barker of Pacolet, SC, and the late Donald Barker.
A loving son, husband, dad and "Poppie", Mr. Barker was retired from International Paper Company. He was a sports enthusiast for all competition sports and a lover of animals and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Allison Barker; sons, Richard Lewis, Stephen Barker (Casey) and Christopher Barker (Marissia) all of Pacolet, SC and five grandchildren, Kaylin, Lily, Leanna, Hali and Stephen.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, conducted by the family. Visitation will follow the service.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
