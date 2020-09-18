1/1
Steve Barker
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PACOLET, SC- Donald Stephen Barker. 57, of Pacolet, SC, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home. Born December 30, 1962 in Spartanburg County, he was the son of Sara Jean Alman Barker of Pacolet, SC, and the late Donald Barker.
A loving son, husband, dad and "Poppie", Mr. Barker was retired from International Paper Company. He was a sports enthusiast for all competition sports and a lover of animals and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Allison Barker; sons, Richard Lewis, Stephen Barker (Casey) and Christopher Barker (Marissia) all of Pacolet, SC and five grandchildren, Kaylin, Lily, Leanna, Hali and Stephen.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, conducted by the family. Visitation will follow the service.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floyd's Pacolet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved