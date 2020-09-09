SUMTER, SC- Steve Jeffords, 63, died Monday, September 7, 2020.

Born June 27, 1957, in Sumter, he was a son of Mae Scott Davis. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Landrum. Steve was an avid bass fisherman.

Survivors include his mother of Lexington, a son, Scott Jeffords (Ashley) of Moyock, NC; three grandchildren, James Jeffords, Logan Jeffords, and Waylon Jeffords; and a sister, Dianne Temple of Lexington.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Jeffords; and his maternal grandmother, Elmar Scott.

A graveside service will be held at 1 P.M. Friday in the Pocalla Holiness Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Tommy Turner officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon Friday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store