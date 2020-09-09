1/1
Steve Jeffords
1957 - 2020
SUMTER, SC- Steve Jeffords, 63, died Monday, September 7, 2020.
Born June 27, 1957, in Sumter, he was a son of Mae Scott Davis. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Landrum. Steve was an avid bass fisherman.
Survivors include his mother of Lexington, a son, Scott Jeffords (Ashley) of Moyock, NC; three grandchildren, James Jeffords, Logan Jeffords, and Waylon Jeffords; and a sister, Dianne Temple of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Jeffords; and his maternal grandmother, Elmar Scott.
A graveside service will be held at 1 P.M. Friday in the Pocalla Holiness Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Tommy Turner officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon Friday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
SEP
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pocalla Holiness Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
