MAYO, SC- William Steve Linder, 66, of Bonner Road passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born January 20, 1953 in Union, he was a son of the late William Linder and Jenny Lynn Harvey. Along with his mother he was raised by the late David Mack Harvey.
Surviving is his sons, Nick Linder and wife Cindy of Gaffney, Jesse Linder of Mayo; sisters, Harriette Williams of Chesnee, Sherry Lawson of Union; brother, Melvin Linder of Union; former wife, Kathy Linder of Chesnee; grandchildren, Marcus Linder, Liam Linder and Layla Linder.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019