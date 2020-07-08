Steve McAbee, 75, of Woodruff, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Steve was the husband of Lynne Cherry McAbee and the son of the late Lewis ""Doc"" and Virginia Lambert McAbee.
Steve served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and was a member of Bethel Masonic Lodge #112.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter Gina Sloan (Kevin) of Woodruff, two sons Keith McAbee (Maggie) of Colorado, Eric McAbee of Woodruff, one sister Ginger Peace of Woodruff, two brothers Ronnie McAbee (Kim) and Buck McAbee all of Woodruff. Six grandchildren Jackson and Bryton Sloan, Tyler and Mia McAbee, and Molly and Susie McAbee,
Visitation will be held 2:30pm until 4:00pm Thursday July 9, 2020 at Bellview Baptist Church with Funeral Service to follow in the Church sanctuary at 4:00 pm with Rev. Carey Caldwell and Rev. Fred Quidley officiating. Interment will be held in the Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
901 South Pine St. Spartanburg, SC 29302.
E-condolences may be sent online at www.yarboroughmortuary.com
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Hwy.
Woodruff SC 29388