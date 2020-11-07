1/1
Steve Randall Pruitt
1953 - 2020
CHESNEE, SC- Steve Randall Pruitt, 67, husband of 22 years to Lisa Shields Pruitt went home to be with the Lord, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum, SC.
Born July 1, 1953 in Spartanburg County he was a son of the late Vernon Pruitt and Mary Ella Barnes Pruitt and was a member of The Garden Church in Chesnee.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Kayla Bellew (Colton), Lucila Pruitt, Ella Pruitt; sons, Lance Pruitt (Gina), Timothy Pruitt; sisters, Ann Miller (Robert), Kay Lawter (Chick), Tonya Pruitt, Margie Burke (Tim); brothers, Roger Pruitt, Ricky Pruitt (Barbara); grandchildren, Brittney Pruitt and Josh Pruitt.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sons, Shane Pruitt and Dylan Pruitt.
A memorial service will at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Garden Church with Rev. Mike Edens officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Garden Church
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
