Steve Reid
LANDRUM- Steve Reid, 75, of Landrum passed away on October 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Samuel T. and Lucinda Lockhart Reid and husband of Virginia "Jackie" Reid.
He attended Redeemed Baptist Church and was the owner of Reid Construction.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Reid; six brothers Larry Reid of Poway, CA, Roland Reid of Landrum, Tim Reid of Landrum, Albert Reid (Dorothy) of Landrum, Jeff Reid (Wanda) of Mill Spring and Chet Reid (JoAnn) of Landrum; and several nieces and nephews that he loved as his own.
He was predeceased by two brothers David and Kenneth Reid.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Petty Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. George Runion and Rev. Lynn Stewart.
Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
