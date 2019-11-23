|
CAMPOBELLO- Steven Carroll Horton, 63, of 1550 North Pacolet Road died Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Samuel Norris and Myrtle Bishop Horton.
He was a field mechanic with Pike Electric and was a member of Stable Life Worship Center.
Surviving are his wife, Brenda Kelly Horton of the home; two daughters, Lori (Richard) Crocker of
Woodruff and Danielle (Chase) Crocker of Woodruff; one son, Steven (Candi) Horton of Campobello; one brother, Norris Horton of Spartanburg; three grandchildren, Nate "Cowboy" Crocker, Savannah "Monkey" Taylor and Bryson "Scooter" Horton.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Stable Life Worship Center by Rev. Joe White.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 23, 2019