1/1
Steven Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Lewis Hall, 51, of Spartanburg, SC passed away October 28, 2020. A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Barbara Foster Hall and the late Cornell Thompson. He was the husband of Barbara Conklin. He was a 1986 graduate of Paul M. Dorman High School. He was an employee of Walmart Distribution Center and worked in maintenance at Country Creek Apartments in Chesnee, SC. Steven was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. Other survivors include two sons, Akelia Tyresse Cannon-Hall and Dallas Deion Hall; four daughters, Ashley Jeter, Shaneese Jeter, Stephanie Hall and Nicole Hall; four grandchildren; two brothers, Don Hall and Cedeno Thompson; four sisters, Alesia Hall, Sonya Thompson (Charles) Crank, Denise Suber and Fatina Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at their respective homes.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cruz u will always be in my heart
Big Steve Meadows
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved