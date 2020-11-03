Steven Lewis Hall, 51, of Spartanburg, SC passed away October 28, 2020. A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Barbara Foster Hall and the late Cornell Thompson. He was the husband of Barbara Conklin. He was a 1986 graduate of Paul M. Dorman High School. He was an employee of Walmart Distribution Center and worked in maintenance at Country Creek Apartments in Chesnee, SC. Steven was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. Other survivors include two sons, Akelia Tyresse Cannon-Hall and Dallas Deion Hall; four daughters, Ashley Jeter, Shaneese Jeter, Stephanie Hall and Nicole Hall; four grandchildren; two brothers, Don Hall and Cedeno Thompson; four sisters, Alesia Hall, Sonya Thompson (Charles) Crank, Denise Suber and Fatina Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at their respective homes.

Community Mortuary

102 Marion Ave

Spartanburg, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store