Steven Lee Burrell
CLIFTON, SC- Steven Lee Burrell, 62, of Clifton passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Dorothy Price Sherbert and the late Eugene Burrell. He was an electrician with Atherton Electric. He loved all sports, especially the Clemson Tigers, and was well known for his baseball ability.
Left to cherish his memory is one brother, Glenn Burrell of Spartanburg; two sisters, Mary Clarkson (David) of Spartanburg and Cathy Riddle (Steve) of Statesville, NC; his fiancé, Patricia Salisbury King of the home; one step-daughter, Julie Jones (Scott); and loving pet, Ella. Special thanks to the Staff of Spartanburg Regional CVR Unit.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to The Humane Society of Cherokee County, PO Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
