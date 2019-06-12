Home

Steven Potter Conner Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Steven Potter Conner, 48, passed away on Tuesday, June 04, 2019. He was the son of Jim Conner and the late Phyllis Conner and the husband of Amanda Conner. He was a veteran of the Coast Guard.
Survivors also include a son, Chris Conner; a daughter, Samantha Conner; two brothers, James and Andrew Conner. He was predeceased by a daughter, Bridgette Conner; a brother, Mark Conner.
The family will receive friends from 3PM until 4PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 12, 2019
