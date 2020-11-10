1/1
Steven "Greg" Southern
GREER- Steven Gregory Southern, 51, passed away November 7, 2020.
A native of Greer, son of Jessie Belcher Southern of Greer and the late Steven Junior Southern, he was a former self-employed woodworker and a member of Westview Independent Methodist Church.
Surviving also are his wife, Amy Reece Southern of the home; one son, Aaron Miles Southern (Ashley) of Greer; two daughters, Alyssa Leighann Southern of Greer and Gracie Renee Howell of New York; and two grandchildren, Sebastian Southern and Rosalie Southern.
He was also predeceased by one sister, Kathy Delores Turner.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Richard Peters.
The family will greet friends after the service Friday at the gravesite.
The family is at the home of the mother and family and friends are welcome there after the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 9, 2020
Billy Cotton
Family
November 8, 2020
Marquita Howard
Family
