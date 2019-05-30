|
LAURENS- Steven William Oliver Sr., passed away on May 24, 2019 at the age of 67.
Steve was a loving father and the best grandfather that ever was. Steve loved to stir up trouble and have the last word; traits that carried him from his days at Duncan Elementary to his last day on earth. As much as he loved to kid and aggravate, he also loved to provide and care for those he cherished. After his graduation from Byrnes High School, Steve worked hard and eventually put himself through Clemson University, where he earned a degree in Forestry. He started his own business, Apalache Land and Timber, where he met many clients who quickly became lifelong friends. When he wasn't surrounded by trees, Steve could be found cheering on his beloved Clemson Tigers, working on his property with his dogs by his side, enjoying happy hour at the Piedmont Club, or spending time with his best friend, his granddaughter Mary Helen.
Steve is predeceased by his parents, Sam and Ibera Oliver, as well as, a brother, Larry. He is survived by his children and granddaughter, Will (Kristie), Clayton, Ben, and Mary Helen. Steven also leaves behind his four-legged kids, Tillman and Jesse. Brothers Randy (Barbara) and Sammy, along with, many nieces, nephews, and cousins will also fondly remember Steve and his larger-than-life personality.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5pm-7pm at The Wood Mortuary in Greer, SC. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Steve's home in Laurens, SC at 5pm on Saturday, June 1st.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clemson University. Please direct your gift to the general scholarship fund in memory of Steve Oliver, class of 1979. Gifts may be made online at clemson.edu/isupportcu, by phone at (864) 656-5896 or by mail: Clemson University, Annual Giving Office, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019