Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Resources
More Obituaries for Steward Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steward Lee Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steward Lee Brown Obituary
Spartanburg, SC- Steward Lee Brown, 75, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born December 20, 1944 in Monroe, LA, he was the husband of Dottie Decell Brown, and the son of the late Steward and Vera Brown.
Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Air Force and attended Ben Avon Baptist Church. He was a very devoted, loving and kind father and Paw Paw. His grandchildren gave him the greatest joy as he especially loved watching them play baseball.
He is survived by two sons, Jason Brown (Eva), and Justin Brown (Karyn Lemon); a daughter Tiffany Meyers (John); three sisters Patsy Bostick, Kathy King (Gerald), and Vera Ellen Powell. He is also survived by seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law Roy Bostick.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -