Spartanburg, SC- Steward Lee Brown, 75, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born December 20, 1944 in Monroe, LA, he was the husband of Dottie Decell Brown, and the son of the late Steward and Vera Brown.
Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Air Force and attended Ben Avon Baptist Church. He was a very devoted, loving and kind father and Paw Paw. His grandchildren gave him the greatest joy as he especially loved watching them play baseball.
He is survived by two sons, Jason Brown (Eva), and Justin Brown (Karyn Lemon); a daughter Tiffany Meyers (John); three sisters Patsy Bostick, Kathy King (Gerald), and Vera Ellen Powell. He is also survived by seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law Roy Bostick.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 30, 2020