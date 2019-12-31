|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Stuart F. Williams, 66, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 11, 1953, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Boyce and Ruth "Jo" Williams.
Mr. Williams was a graduate of East Carolina University and the University of South Carolina where he earned a Pharmacy Degree. He was employed with St. Luke's Clinic and a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Gaskins Williams; sons, Stuart Williams Jr. (Mary Amanda) of Irmo, SC and Jason Williams (India Phibbs) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandson, Grayson Williams; and sister, Michelle Bolick (Frank) of Boone, NC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Ronnie Norris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 156 Milestone Way Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615; or , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019