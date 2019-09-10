Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Sue Campbell Obituary
LANDRUM- Paula Sue Campbell, 76, of Landrum passed away on September 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Paul Massey and Frances Freeman Fowler and wife of Charlie Dean Campbell.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie: a daughter Sharon Robinson; a son Charlie Dean Campbell, Jr.; a sister Idell Fowler and two grandchildren Ethan Robinson and Chase Price.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Wednesday at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Mark Bishop. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
