BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Johnnie Sue Freeman Nix, 72, of Boiling Springs passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of Harold Nix, who died in 1994.
Mrs. Nix was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late John Henry and Evelyn Franklin Freeman. She was a retired inspector with S & S Manufacturing.
Survivors include brothers: Buddy Freeman and Jim Freeman; sisters: Mary Fuqua and Virginia Campsen all of Boiling Springs; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Gary Long. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at the residence.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019