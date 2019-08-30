Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue F. Nix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue F. Nix Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Johnnie Sue Freeman Nix, 72, of Boiling Springs passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of Harold Nix, who died in 1994.
Mrs. Nix was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late John Henry and Evelyn Franklin Freeman. She was a retired inspector with S & S Manufacturing.
Survivors include brothers: Buddy Freeman and Jim Freeman; sisters: Mary Fuqua and Virginia Campsen all of Boiling Springs; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Gary Long. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at the residence.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now