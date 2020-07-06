1/1
Sue Tarrant
1947 - 2020
INMAN, SC- Susan I. Tarrant 73, passed away Sunday , July 5, 2020 at her home at 65 N Main St, in Inman, SC. Susan was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, January 4, 1947, the daughter of the late Richard Edward Jackson and Christianna Irene Martin Jackson. She retired from the VA Medical Center, Manchester, NH. She had a BS from the University of Massachusetts, performed with the Granite State Cloggers, was the Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, Melrose, MA and was a member of the Aldersgate UMC.
Sue is survived by her husband, John B. Tarrant, her sister Pamalia Jay Hollenbach, son Maurice Earl Farley III (Amy), grandchildren Jakob Farley, Sydney Farley and stepdaughter Jennifer Kiley, nephews William F. Hollenbach III (Robin), Daniel T. Rinden (Yolanda), James E. Summers (Brigida) and niece Jennifer L. LaRoch (Darren).
A Private Committal will be held at a later date.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
