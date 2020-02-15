Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
The Episcopal Church of the Advent
Visitation
Following Services
Parish and Community Life Center
Sue Windsor (Fountain) Fisher


1925 - 2020
Sue Windsor (Fountain) Fisher Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sue Windsor Fisher (nee Fountain), 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at RoseCrest Retirement Community-Inman. Born June 11, 1925, in Atlanta, GA and raised in Lynbrook, NY, she was the daughter of the late Furney Ruffin Fountain and Gladys Alyburton Willis Fountain. She was married for 60 years to the late Edward Francis Fisher.
A 1943 graduate of Lynbrook High School on Long Island, NY, Sue attended Woods Secretarial School and worked as a secretary at Vogue Magazine for a few years before her marriage on August 12, 1950. She lived in Dayton, OH and Chelmsford, MA as well as other locations during Edward's U. S. Air Force military career. She and Edward relocated to Spartanburg in 1971 and she became a member of The Episcopal Church of the Advent where she also worked as church secretary in the 1970's and 1980's. Included in her many interests were memberships in the Spartanburg Tulip Garden Club and Spartanburg Arts Center, gardening, and her love of pets.
Survivors include her children, John Robert "Rob" Fisher (JoAnn Burke Fisher) of Asheville, NC and Lois Ann Fisher Agee (Timothy Agee) of Spartanburg, SC; grandson, Nicholas "Nick" Edward Agee (Summar
Yenowine Agee) and great-granddaughter, Hazel Grayce Agee, all of Topeka, KS; granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Agee of Charleston, SC; brother, John Douglas "Bob" Fountain of Silver Springs, MD; dear cousins, Francis Fountain McDowell of Spartanburg, SC and Joseph Pender Fountain of Charlotte, NC; and niece, Lisa Fountain Mowell of Maryland.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020, at The Episcopal Church of the Advent, by The Rev. J. Edward Morris and The Rev. Paula R. Griffin. Visitation will follow the service in the Parish and Community Life Center. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Advent Foundation, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 15, 2020
