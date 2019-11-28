|
COWPENS, SC- Summie Clyde Moore, Jr., 89, of Cowpens passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Summie Clyde Moore, Sr. and the late Ruby Wood Moore. He was a construction worker and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Moore was a past Mason, Shriner, a member of the American Legion and VFW. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Left to cherish his memory is one sister, Jeane M. Frank; one sister-in-law, Ruth Moore; and his loving cat, Cotton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Summie Clyde Moore, III; one brother, Ansel Moore; and one sister, Martha Gail Moore.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee with the Rev. Glenn Rusher officiating. Family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Jeane Frank, following the service. Interment will take place at a later date in Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at the home of his sister, Jeane Frank.
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 28, 2019