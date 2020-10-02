Mrs. Susan Annette Greer, age 60 of Spartanburg, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Greer was born on February 21, 1960 in Decatur, Alabama to the late Thomas Alex and Olgie Reeves Roden. She had worked for many years in the service industry at various restaurants for 30 years such as Shoney's, Papa's Breakfast Nook, Basil's. Mr. Gatti's. She has retired as a restaurant manager. She had attended Refuge Worship and Healing Center and was an auxiliary member of DAVA. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Moses Carr; 3 brothers, Adam, Tommy and David Roden; and one sister, Shirley Smith.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry James Greer; son, James M. Greer; three brothers, Wayne Roden (Cathy), Robert Roden (Patricia), and Kenneth Roden; and four grandchildren, Emilie Suzanne Carr, Jude M. Carr, Rachel M. Greer, and Daniel J. Greer.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Pastor Rick Bishop to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home.
