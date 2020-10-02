1/
Susan Annette Greer
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Susan Annette Greer, age 60 of Spartanburg, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Greer was born on February 21, 1960 in Decatur, Alabama to the late Thomas Alex and Olgie Reeves Roden. She had worked for many years in the service industry at various restaurants for 30 years such as Shoney's, Papa's Breakfast Nook, Basil's. Mr. Gatti's. She has retired as a restaurant manager. She had attended Refuge Worship and Healing Center and was an auxiliary member of DAVA. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Moses Carr; 3 brothers, Adam, Tommy and David Roden; and one sister, Shirley Smith.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry James Greer; son, James M. Greer; three brothers, Wayne Roden (Cathy), Robert Roden (Patricia), and Kenneth Roden; and four grandchildren, Emilie Suzanne Carr, Jude M. Carr, Rachel M. Greer, and Daniel J. Greer.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Pastor Rick Bishop to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved