SPARTANBURG, SC- Susan Burnette, 82, went to heaven on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Rose Crest Lutheran Homes of South Carolina. Born August 23, 1938 in Spartanburg, SC she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Una Dillard Turner. She was the mother of the late Tab Burnette and Kimberly Craig.
Susan graduated from Spartanburg High School and Cecil Business School.
She had a successful career of 25 years as a realtor and was considered a top producer in Spartanburg for many years. Many of her clients became personal friends.
Susan and Ronn moved many times throughout their marriage, but they especially enjoyed their time in New York. Susan, Ronn, and children were baseball enthusiasts enjoying many games at Yankee and Shea Stadiums.
Susan had many interests; she was a tournament bridge player, played tennis and loved Shag dancing. Susan had a knack for decorating and enjoyed weekends at estate sales. She was a people person and would start a conversation with anyone. Susan loved to entertain and would often have impromptu parties. She was part of a Thursday lunch group for over 20 years that still meets today.
Susan was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church; the Women's Encouragement Circle and the Second Look Sunday school class.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Ronn Burnette; granddaughter, Halle Craig of Denver, Colorado; sister, Ann Turner of Cooroy, Australia; and niece, Leslie Howard of North Carolina.
Susan will be remembered and missed by the many people who loved her.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road Spartanburg, SC 29303, or the charity of your choice
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory