1/1
Susan Burnette
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Susan Burnette, 82, went to heaven on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Rose Crest Lutheran Homes of South Carolina. Born August 23, 1938 in Spartanburg, SC she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Una Dillard Turner. She was the mother of the late Tab Burnette and Kimberly Craig.
Susan graduated from Spartanburg High School and Cecil Business School.
She had a successful career of 25 years as a realtor and was considered a top producer in Spartanburg for many years. Many of her clients became personal friends.
Susan and Ronn moved many times throughout their marriage, but they especially enjoyed their time in New York. Susan, Ronn, and children were baseball enthusiasts enjoying many games at Yankee and Shea Stadiums.
Susan had many interests; she was a tournament bridge player, played tennis and loved Shag dancing. Susan had a knack for decorating and enjoyed weekends at estate sales. She was a people person and would start a conversation with anyone. Susan loved to entertain and would often have impromptu parties. She was part of a Thursday lunch group for over 20 years that still meets today.
Susan was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church; the Women's Encouragement Circle and the Second Look Sunday school class.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Ronn Burnette; granddaughter, Halle Craig of Denver, Colorado; sister, Ann Turner of Cooroy, Australia; and niece, Leslie Howard of North Carolina.
Susan will be remembered and missed by the many people who loved her.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road Spartanburg, SC 29303, or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 9, 2020
Had not seen you in years but enjoyed working with you on several real estate transactions years ago. My condolences to all the family. Rest In Peace my friend.
Eugene Moyer
Friend
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved