INMAN, SC- Mrs. Susan Calvert, 64, of Inman, South Carolina, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Friday, July 3, 2020. A lifelong resident of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Bobbie Jean Henderson Holcombe and the late James Edward Holcombe. She retired from Wofford College, where she was a security officer, after twenty-five years of service. Mrs. Calvert was a member of Whitney Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed painting, crafting and being with her family.In addition to her parents, family members include a son and his wife, Danny and Sandy Calvert; sister and her husband, Nancy and Earl Hensley; grandchildren, Bridgette Calvert and Michael Calvert and a great-granddaughter, Peyton Calvert.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church, conducted by brother Frank Cantrell.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory