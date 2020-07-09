1/1
Mrs. Susan Calvert
INMAN, SC- Mrs. Susan Calvert, 64, of Inman, South Carolina, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Friday, July 3, 2020. A lifelong resident of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Bobbie Jean Henderson Holcombe and the late James Edward Holcombe. She retired from Wofford College, where she was a security officer, after twenty-five years of service. Mrs. Calvert was a member of Whitney Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed painting, crafting and being with her family.
In addition to her parents, family members include a son and his wife, Danny and Sandy Calvert; sister and her husband, Nancy and Earl Hensley; grandchildren, Bridgette Calvert and Michael Calvert and a great-granddaughter, Peyton Calvert.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church, conducted by brother Frank Cantrell.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
