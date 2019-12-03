|
Susan Crocker Heatherly, 65, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on November 30, 2019. She was a light to so many people and was in no way ready to leave this life. She had so many memories left to make. Susan was in every way a wife, mom, Nana, friend, and teacher. She and her husband, Don, were "two peas in a pod" for 45 years. She was mom to two daughters, Kelly and Kristen, and Nana to her two grandsons, whom she absolutely adored. There are no words to describe how much she loved them, they had a blessed bond. There was rarely a Saturday afternoon when she wasn't cheering one of them on at one of their many sporting events. She was shamelessly their #1 cheerleader in every aspect of their lives. Susan and Don were high school sweethearts and have been inseparable since they were married at the age of 20. They had many adventures together in this life including countless Disney vacations, cruises, and trips to the beach with family, especially Charleston, where they loved to walk and feed the birds. So many wonderful experiences are treasured memories now.
Susan was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on April 4, 1954, to Mr. Rudolph DeFoix (Bub) Crocker and Mrs. Dortha Rose Leonard Crocker. She attended Spartanburg High School, and graduated from Converse College with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education. She spent 38 years as a Special Education Teacher in Spartanburg County. She taught vocational skills at the Charles Lea Center McCarthy Tezler School, Dorman High School, and RD Anderson Applied Tech Center. She had an incredible gift with Special Needs students, but she would never tell you that. She would simply say that she was doing something that she loved. Don often says that she was one of the few people on this earth that would have done her job for free. She had the uncanny ability to recognize a child in need, put her arms around them, and make their heart full. Our family would often joke about how her students would find her phone number and call her after hours, just to talk. Susan touched hundreds of her students' lives.
She was blessed with many friends from her teaching days and her church. She loved all things Disney, and Christmas was her favorite holiday. She was not afraid to show off either obsession. There was rarely a day that you didn't see her wearing a Mickey or Disney character shirt, watch, or other jewelry piece. Her Christmas sweater collection was limitless and she always had at least 6 Christmas trees decorated in her home. Susan also loved animals, especially her late basset hound Zoey. It was surely a happy day on November 30th when they were reunited again on the Rainbow Bridge.
Susan leaves behind her amazing husband Don, her two adoring daughters, Kelly Stafford (Travis) and Kristen Sullivan (Ben), her sister Flicka Gault (Earl), and her two grandsons Tyler and Jacob Sullivan.
Susan loved life and she will be missed beyond measure. We are going to celebrate her life on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Joy Lutheran Church in Moore, SC, at 2pm – 3980 Moore Duncan Hwy Moore, SC. We would love to see you there.
In honor of Susan's love of Disney and animals, you may bring a toy that will be donated to the local Toys for Tots.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019