ARDEN, NC- Susan J. Sikoryak, 55, of Arden, NC died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Avent Health in Hendersonville, NC. She was born in Boston, MA to Suzanne Herring and the late William Sikoryak. Susan was lovingly reared by her father and his wife, Dorthy Sikoryak.
She was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and received her BS degree from Clemson University and a BS degree in Medical Technology from the Medical University of South Carolina. Employed as a genetic technologist, Susan assisted with the establishment of the Fullerton Genetic Laboratory in Asheville, NC.
She is survived by her daughter, Taylor Timmerman and her husband, Michael Bolton, of Midvale, UT; her mother in love, Dorthy; brother, Todd Belcher; and sister, Beth Sikoryak Allen.
A celebration of life and remembrance will be held at a later date due to the current travel restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church she helped found as a teenager and which remained dear to her heart throughout life, Church of the Covenant, 9020 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29316.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020