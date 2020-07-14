UNION, SC- Mrs. Susan Kay Bentley Palmer, age 71, wife of Robert Palmer, of 457 Mt. Tabor Church Rd., Union, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Center.Mrs. Palmer was born February 21, 1949 in Union, a daughter of the late Wallace Bentley and Rhoda Nell Palmer Bentley. She was a 1967 graduate of Lockhart High School and was retired from Catawba Knits in Spartanburg. Mrs. Palmer was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where she had previously taught Sunday School. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister.Surviving in addition to her husband of 52 years are a son, Todd Palmer and wife Amy of Union; a sister, Mary B. Greer and husband Steve of Union; two nephews, Daniel Greer and Dillon Greer both of Columbia; and a special daughter, Sara Ann Franklin and husband Duane and their children, Montana, Karla, and Reid Franklin all of Union. She was predeceased by a daughter Jamie Nichole Palmer.Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Richard Lewis, her son Todd Palmer, and Rev. Mike Scales.Active pallbearers will be Joey Haney, Barry Reardon, Scott Horne, Steve Gibson, Duane Franklin, and Ronnie Crocker.Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM prior to the services at the church.Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 373 Wesley Chapel Rd., Union, SC 29379.The family is at the home, 457 Mt. Tabor Church Rd., Union, SC 29379.S.R. Holcombe Funeral Homes